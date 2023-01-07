Boy, 14, shot twice in Lawndale

A 14-year-old boy was shot two times in the wrist in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Friday night.

Police say the victim came out of a building in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard around 9:37 p.m. and told officers he'd been shot.

The victim was uncooperative with officers, police say. His condition unknown at this time.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No additional details were immediately available. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.