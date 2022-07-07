Boy, 14, shot while riding in car in Woodlawn

A teenage boy was shot and wounded while riding in a car Thursday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle when gunfire broke out around 12:29 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said.

He was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital & Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said. It was not immediately clear where the boy was struck.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No one is in custody and there were no other reported injuries.

Area One detectives are speaking to two people in connection to the incident, police said.