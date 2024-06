A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded while walking through a park Tuesday night on Chicago's West Side.

Gunfire struck the teen twice in the leg around 8:50 p.m. while he was walking through Columbus Park, 500 S. Central Ave., according to police.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said no one was taken into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.