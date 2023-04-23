Boy, 14, wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Vittum Park neighborhood on the West Side Saturday night.

Police responded to a report of a person shot around 11:30 p.m. and found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 4900 block fo South Leamington Avenue.

The victim told officers that he was shot by a man in a black SUV.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area One Detectives are Investigating.