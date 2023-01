A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was arrested around noon hours after police said he stole a car from a 30-year-old man at gunpoint in the 8100 block of South Pulaski Road.

He was charged with one count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No additional information was immediately available.