Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on South Side

A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Chicago's Ford City neighborhood.

The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 14 in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to police.

He was arrested Monday in the 1100 block of South Hamlin Avenue, police said.

The boy was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.