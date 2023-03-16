Boy, 15, charged with robbing, carjacking 2 rideshare drivers at gunpoint

A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with a pair of carjackings and robberies of rideshare drivers in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street, police said.

He is accused of robbing a 29-year-old rideshare driver at gunpoint and carjacking him on Dec. 28 in the 1800 block of South Karlov Avenue, according to police.

The teen was also charged in a Jan. 1st carjacking and robbery of a 34-year-old rideshare driver in the same block.

He faces two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, all felonies.

No further information was immediately available.