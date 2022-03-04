Boy, 15, critically wounded in Morgan Park shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg Friday night in Morgan Park.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West Montvale.

At about 4:08 p.m., the boy was walking down the street when a tan colored vehicle drove by and an unknown male occupant exited the vehicle and fired shots at the victim.

He was shot in the leg, and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody.