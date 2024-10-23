Boy, 15, fatally shot in Woodlawn alley

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The teen was standing in an alley around 8:30 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Champlain Avenue, police said.

The teen was shot in the abdomen and left. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.