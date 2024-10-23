Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 15, fatally shot in Woodlawn alley

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  October 23, 2024 5:48am CDT
Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The teen was standing in an alley around 8:30 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Champlain Avenue, police said.

The teen was shot in the abdomen and left. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.