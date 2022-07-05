Boy, 15, fatally shot while sitting in a park on Chicago's North Side

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot while sitting in a park in West Ridge.

The shooting occurred in the 6600 block of North Western Avenue.

At about 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was sitting in a park when an unknown offender approached, produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The boy was shot in the right shoulder and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Three detectives are investigating.