Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Mchenry County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:53 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Mchenry County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 4:34 PM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Porter County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, La Porte County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 6:15 PM CDT, McHenry County

Boy, 15, fatally shot while sitting in a park on Chicago's North Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 4:37PM
West Ridge
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago leaders push to bolster public safety amid crime wave

Chicago's leaders are looking for new ways to fight crime. This, as more than 30 people were shot over the weekend in two dozen incidents, and five people were killed.

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot while sitting in a park in West Ridge.

The shooting occurred in the 6600 block of North Western Avenue.

At about 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was sitting in a park when an unknown offender approached, produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The boy was shot in the right shoulder and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Three detectives are investigating.