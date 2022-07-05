Boy, 15, fatally shot while sitting in a park on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot while sitting in a park in West Ridge.
The shooting occurred in the 6600 block of North Western Avenue.
At about 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was sitting in a park when an unknown offender approached, produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.
The boy was shot in the right shoulder and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Area Three detectives are investigating.