Boy, 15, reported missing from Gresham

A 15-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday from Gresham on the South Side.

Malachi Wiley was last seen near the 1300 block of West 76th Street, Chicago police said.

Wiley, who has autism, is a 6-foot-1, 130-pound boy with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was wearing a brown leather jacket, a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Adidas shoes when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-747-8274.