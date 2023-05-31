Boy, 15, shot in Park Manor

A 15-year-old boy was found shot Tuesday night in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The boy who had been shot in the foot was discovered by officers around 9 p.m. in the first block of East 72nd Street, police said.

He was "very uncooperative" with police and refused to answer any questions, according to CPD.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police did not say whether the boy was hospitalized due to his injury or what his condition was.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.