Boy, 15, shot inside Kenwood apartment

A 15-year-old boy was shot inside an apartment Wednesday morning in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood.

The teen was inside the residence just after midnight when shots were fired in the 1300 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard, police said.

The boy was was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken by paramedics to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.