Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's West Side

A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was struck in the thigh by gunfire around 10:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Douglas Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

There is no one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.