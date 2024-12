A 15-year-old boy was shot several times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The teen was sitting inside a parked car around 8 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street, police said.

He was shot several times throughout the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.