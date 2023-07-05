Boy, 15, shot several times on Chicago's Near West Side

A teenage boy was shot three times Tuesday night on Chicago's Near West Side.

The 15-year-old was shot twice in the left leg and once in the right leg around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to CPD.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

A witness told police the boy may have been shot while traveling in a vehicle.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.