Boy, 15, shot to death in East Side neighborhood

A teenage boy died after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning in the East Side neighborhood.

Police found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 5:45 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Avenue G, according to CPD.

He was transported to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.