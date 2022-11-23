Boy, 15, shot while walking down the street on Chicago's South Side

A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down the street Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

At about 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was in the 200 block of West 37th Place when he was shot in the right leg and lower back, Chicago police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

According to preliminary information, the teen was walking down the street when he was shot.

No offender is in custody.