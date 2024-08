A 15-year-old boy was shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 6300 block of South Campbell Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone in a black SUV began shooting at him.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

There is no one in custody for the shooting. Area One Detectives are investigating.