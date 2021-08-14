Boy, 15, wounded in drive-by shooting while sitting in Calumet Heights park

A 15-year-old boy was hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The boy was sitting in a park just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 89th Street when someone in a gray-colored Chrysler drove by and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the right arm, thigh and hip, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.