Boy, 16, charged in armed robbery spree on Chicago's North Side

A teenage boy is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing five retail stores at gunpoint Wednesday morning across Chicago's North Side.

The 16-year-old was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday in Englewood hours after police say he went on an armed robbery spree in the Rogers Park, Uptown and Sheridan Park neighborhoods.

The robberies took place:

Around 5:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Pratt Boulevard in Rogers Park

Around 5:40 a.m. in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road in Rogers Park

Around 5:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of North Broadway in Uptown

Around 5:53 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Montrose Avenue in Sheridan Park

Around 5:55 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Lawrence Avenue in Uptown

The boy, who is not being identified due to his age, faces five felony counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm, one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

He is due in juvenile court Thursday.