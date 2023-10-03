Boy, 16, charged in Bucktown armed robbery

A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed robbery last September in the Bucktown neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was accused of being a part of a group who stole property from a 31-year-old man at gunpoint on Sept. 23 in the 1600 block of West North Avenue.

The teen was arrested Monday in the 3500 block of West Douglas Boulevard in Lawndale. He was charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was given.