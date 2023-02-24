Boy, 16, charged in Chatham carjacking

A teenage boy was charged in connection with a carjacking last month in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 16-year-old is accused of stealing a car at gunpoint from a 50-year-old man on Jan. 13 in the 8400 block of South Stewart Avenue, according to police.

The boy was arrested Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.