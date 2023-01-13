Boy, 16, charged in July shooting that wounded 2 women on West Side

A teenage boy is facing charges in a double shooting last July in East Garfield Park.

The 16-year-old is accused of shooting two women while they were outside on July 21 in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, police said.

The 20-year-old was shot twice in the torso and twice in the arm, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

The 18-year-old was shot twice in the leg and once on the foot, according to officials. She was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

The boy was arrested Thursday in Dekalb, Illinois. He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery.