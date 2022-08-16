Boy, 16, charged with carjacking rideshare drivers in West Englewood

A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking two rideshare drivers last May in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The teen was arrested Monday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force.

He was identified by police as one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old rideshare driver on May 29 in the 2100 block of West 64th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was also charged in the armed carjacking of a 26-year-old rideshare drive that happened two days later in the block of South Damen Avenue.

A community alert sent out by CPD in June said in each incident the Uber or Lyft driver picked up a rider only to have them pull out a gun and demand their personal property and the vehicle.