Boy, 16, charged with fatally shooting Red Line rider

A teenage boy was charged with gunning down a CTA rider last August on Chicago's South Side.

The 16-year-old is accused of being one two people who shot and skilled 29-year-old Diunte Moon who was riding on a Red Line train on Aug. 6 near the 79th Street station, police said.

Moon suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The teen was arrested Tuesday in Georgia and extradited to Chicago where he was charged with first-degree murder, police said.

The teen is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.