Boy, 16, charged with murder in fatal shooting of 22-year-old woman

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges for allegedly fatally shooting a 22-year-old woman and wounding another in Little Village last week.

Around 8:20 p.m. on August 24, 2022, the teenage boy allegedly shot Jezebell Perez in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Perez suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the torso and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The boy is also accused of shooting a 24-year-old woman in the same incident. She was struck in the buttocks and abdomen and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

The teen was arrested on Monday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood. He's charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and attempted first-degree murder.

The gunman's name was withheld because he is a minor. No court date has been set.

No further information was immediately available.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.