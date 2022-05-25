Boy, 16, charged with robbing Red Line rider

A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with an armed robbery last April on the CTA Red Line.

The teen was accused of signaling he had a weapon and robbing a 23-year-old man on a train on April 30 near the 63rd Street station, police said.

He was arrested by CPD's mass transit team on Tuesday in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

The teen, who is not being identified because he is a minor, was charged with one count of aggravated robbery.