Boy, 16, critically wounded in shooting on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot in both legs Monday night while walking in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition as police investigate.



A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was walking outside around 10:11 p.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in both legs in the 3000 block of West Jackson Street, according to police.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.