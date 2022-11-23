Boy, 16, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds

A teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a South Side hospital Tuesday night.

The 16-year-old arrived at Roseland Community Hospital just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said.

The boy said he was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a black sedan started shooting, according to police;

The boy was listed in fair condition and could not give an exact address of the shooting, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.