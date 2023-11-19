Boy, 16, fatally shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death during a fight inside an Austin home Saturday night.

Chicago police say the victim was physically fighting with a 33-year-old man inside a home in the 100 block of North Parkside at about 8:30 p.m. when the offender pulled a gun.

He fired multiple shots at the victim and struck him several times in the chest. The boy was pronounced dead on scene.

A witness told responding officers that the offender fled the scene with the handgun before police arrived.

No arrested have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.