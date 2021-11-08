Boy, 16, reported missing from Irving Woods

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from the Irving Woods neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Nicholas Guevara, who also goes by "Junior," was last seen Friday evening at his home in the 3600 block of North Osage Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Guevara is 5-foot-11, 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, while basketball shorts, white socks and white Air Jordans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

