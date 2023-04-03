Boy, 16, shot and critically wounded in Back of the Yards

A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded early Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was inside a vehicle around 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 52nd Street when someone started shooting, according to police.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the upper back and was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

The teen has not been cooperating with officers, according to police.