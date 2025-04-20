Boy, 16, shot and killed on Chicago’s South Side, police say

A 16-year-old boy was found shot and killed on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning.

The victim was found in the 7200 block of South Green Street in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers were on patrol around 1:40 a.m. when a witness waved them down and told them they found a person on the ground who was unresponsive.

The officers found the 16-year-old victim on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.

Paramedics were requested to treat him, but he died at the scene.

Area detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the victim.