Boy, 16, shot through window of Woodlawn home

A 16-year-old boy was shot from outside while sitting in a residence Wednesday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The teen was sitting near the window at midnight when gunfire broke out in the area of the 6200 block of South Vernon Avenue, according to police.

The teen was shot once in the lower back. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

No further information was provided.