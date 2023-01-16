Boy, 16, shot to death on Des Plaines street

A teenage boy was shot several times and killed Sunday night in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Officers found the 16-year-old lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 9:32 p.m. in the 1300 block of Perry Street, according to Des Plaines police.

Des Plaines Fire Department members on the scene attempted life-saving measures but the boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, officials said.

He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and poses no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.