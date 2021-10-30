Boy, 16, shot while waiting for friend in Near West Side

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the Near West Side Friday night.

The victim was standing outside waiting for a friend in the 300 block of South Western at about 7:29 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified male, police said.

The offender was traveling in the rear seat of a black Kia Sedan, which fled the scene after the shooting.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The victim was shot in the thigh and transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is currently in custody.