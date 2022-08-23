Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley

A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division.

At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said.

He self-transported to Rush Hospital, and was reported in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area Detectives are investigating.