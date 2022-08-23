Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division.
At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said.
He self-transported to Rush Hospital, and was reported in good condition.
No offenders are in custody.
Area Detectives are investigating.