Boy, 17, carjacks two in Logan Square: Police

A 17-year-old boy was charged with vehicular hijacking and aggravated use of a firearm in Logan Square after police say he carjacked two people.

Police said the boy was arrested in the 3200 block of W. George Street, after he was identified as a person who took a car by force from a 23-year-old man in the 2900 block of Troy.

Just after taking the car, police say the boy took another car by force from a 44-year-old.

The boy was taken into custody and charged.

No additional information is available at this time, police said.