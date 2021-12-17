Boy, 17, carjacks two in Logan Square: Police
LOGAN SQUARE - A 17-year-old boy was charged with vehicular hijacking and aggravated use of a firearm in Logan Square after police say he carjacked two people.
Police said the boy was arrested in the 3200 block of W. George Street, after he was identified as a person who took a car by force from a 23-year-old man in the 2900 block of Troy.
Just after taking the car, police say the boy took another car by force from a 44-year-old.
The boy was taken into custody and charged.
No additional information is available at this time, police said.