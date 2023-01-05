Boy, 17, charged in deadly double shooting at Chicago gas station

A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding another in a shooting Tuesday at an Englewood gas station.

The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man and wounding a 36-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.

The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 35-year-old was also taken by paramedics to U of C where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 17-year-old was arrested around 7:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Ogden Avenue.

He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, two felony counts of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of murder.

The boy, who has not been identified due to his age, is scheduled to appear in bound court Thursday.