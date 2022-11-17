Boy, 17, found shot to death in South Side alley

A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter call around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue and discovered a 17-year-old boy in an alley with a gunshot wound to his neck, officials said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.