A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 17-year-old told police two males shot at him around 12:33 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Seeley Avenue.

He was shot twice in the leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.