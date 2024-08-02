Boy, 3, grazed by gunfire in West Humboldt Park

A 3-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire in a shooting Thursday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The boy was riding in a car with his mother around 10:46 p.m. when someone in a pickup truck started shooting in the 1100 block of North Kostner Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The boy was grazed on the leg by a bullet and paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Police said the victim's father was involved in a previous dispute with the shooter.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.