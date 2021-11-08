Boy, 4, caught in Chicago crossfire while two groups argued: police

Chicago police say a 4-year-old boy who was shot in a parked car last week got caught in the middle of some crossfire.

The child was in a car on South Saginaw Avenue in South Chicago on Friday just before 6 p.m. when the gunfire erupted.

Police believe two groups started arguing on opposite sides of the street. They say someone opened fire and a bullet went into the car with the boy, hitting him in the hand and thighs.

The boy’s mother was not in the car when it happened and rushed to get him help.

"The mom alertly jumped into her vehicle and drove her son to the area hospital," police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The boy was treated at the hospital in serious condition.

Advertisement

Investigators are now asking the people from the two arguing groups to come forward.