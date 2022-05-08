Boy, 5, dies after being pulled from Indiana creek

A 5-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a creek in central Indiana.

The boy’s 3-year-old sister made it out of the water on her own Saturday and was hospitalized, authorities said.

The children were reported in the creek near Brownsburg after noon on Saturday. The boy was pulled from the moving water about 12:30 p.m., the Hendricks County sheriff’s office said.

He later was pronounced dead at a hospital. His sister suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear how the children got into the creek, the sheriff’s office said.

Brownsburg is northwest of Indianapolis.