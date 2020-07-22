Boy, 7, dies after boat capsizes in Chicago River near South Loop: police

A 7-year-old boy died Wednesday after the boat he was in capsized in the Chicago River in the South Loop.

Crews responded to a report of a boat flipped over with people in the water near the 1500 block of South Lumber Street, Chicago fire officials said about 7 p.m. Chicago police said the boat appears to have capsized after being passed by a cargo vessel.

Nine people were pulled from the water, officials said.

The boy was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died of an apparent drowning, officials said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on his death.

Five people were taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good-to-fair condition, officials said. Three others refused medical treatment.

Police believe the incident was accidental.