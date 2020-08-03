Boy, 8, falls from Washington Park apartment window

An 8-year-old boy was critically hurt in a fall from a third-story window Sunday in Washington Park on the South Side.

The child was found unresponsive on the sidewalk about 10:55 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Prairie Avenue after falling from the third-floor apartment window, Chicago police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A police source said the fall appeared to be accidental.

Area One detectives are investigating.