Boy, 9, missing from Chicago

article

A 9-year-old boy was reported missing from West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Leshawn “Junior” Harrison was last seen about 5 p.m. Friday in the area of 117th Street and Stewart Avenue, Chicago police said in an alert. He is known to visit the area of Haley Park located at 11411 S. Eggleston.

He is 4-foot-9, 70 pounds with brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket with green stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.