Boy among at least 8 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

At least eight people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday, including a 15-year-old boy in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 9:25 p.m., he was in the 4100 block of West Taylor Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the upper back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he is in good condition.

Around 11:50 p.m., a man was shot and critically wounded in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 25, was standing in an alley in the 5900 block of South Justine Street when someone approached and opened fire, police said. He was shot once in his back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Hours earlier, an 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Lawndale.

About 6:20 p.m., she was riding in a vehicle when a silver-colored sedan drove up alongside her in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue, and someone inside fired shots, police said. She was struck in the thigh and brought to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she is in good condition, police said.

At least five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.

One person was killed and eighteen wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.