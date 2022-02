A 17-year-old boy has been charged in an April 2021 carjacking involving a bat in Ukrainian Village.

Police said the teen was identified as the offender who managed to take a car from a 33-year-old woman using a bat in the 1200 block of North Hoyne Avenue.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday in Lawndale.

The teen was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon.